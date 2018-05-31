Regina man arrested as 2nd suspect connected to 4 shootings, 2 attempted murders in 2015

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have arrested a 21-year-old man after a three-year investigation into four different shooting incidents, including two attempted murders in Regina occurring in November 2015.

The incidents began on November 12, 2015. Just before 1 a.m., police were sent to a restaurant in the 4600 block of Albert Street after patrons in the restaurant reported that they heard two loud bangs and then saw paned of window glass break. The missile did not go fully through the window and no injuries were reported.

Roughly 20 minutes later, police were sent to a second report of shots fired. This time, it was at a home in the 2400 block of Gordon Road. A woman was sitting on her living room couch in her home when a single shot was fired through the living room window. Again, no injuries were reported.

Three days later, on November 15, 2015, police received a call for service at a restaurant in the 4500 block of Albert Street at 11:38 p.m. after an employee of the restaurant was shot twice as she was closing for the night. Police said the woman received medical treatment and survived.

Police received another call for reports of a gunshot just 15 minutes later at the same restaurant as the first incident on November 12 in the 4600 block of Albert Street. A man was shot as he was entering the business.

An investigation into these incidents initially led police to the discovery of a collection of guns and ammunition on November 17, 2015, and on October 16, 2016, RPS arrested a teen boy in connection to the 2015 shootings. He was 16-years-old at the time of the incidents and was not named.

Jordan Lee Mymko, 21, of Regina is the second suspect to be arrested in connection to these incidents. The first suspect was arrested in October 2016 but was not named.

Mymko was 18-years-old at the time of the shootings and was identified by police through the course of the investigation, but the warrant for his arrest was not executed until April 2018.

He made his first court appearance on these charges on May 28 at 9:30 a.m.