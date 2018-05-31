5 things to do this weekend for Thursday May 31, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, May 31, 2018.
1- Hats Off Day – Burnaby’s Biggest Festival
June 2
Burnaby Heights
Hatsoffday.com
2 – Cultus Lake Waterpark
Opens June 2nd for the season
Cultus Lake
Cultus.com
3 – Urban Forest Family Day
June 2 1PM – 4PM
Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest, South Surrey
Sunnysideacres.ca
4 – Goh Ballet presents Cinderella
June 1 & 2 7:30PM
The Centre, Vancouver
GohBallet.com
5 – The Longines Jumping Nation’s Cup
June 3, 2PM
Thunderbird Show Park, Langley
Tbird.ca
