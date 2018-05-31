5 Things To Do

May 31, 2018

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday May 31, 2018

Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the reopening of the Cultus Lake waterpark and the Goh Ballet's performance of Cinderella.

1- Hats Off Day – Burnaby’s Biggest Festival
June 2
Burnaby Heights
Hatsoffday.com

2 – Cultus Lake Waterpark
Opens June 2nd for the season
Cultus Lake
Cultus.com

3 – Urban Forest Family Day
June 2 1PM – 4PM
Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest, South Surrey
Sunnysideacres.ca

4 – Goh Ballet presents Cinderella
June 1 & 2 7:30PM
The Centre, Vancouver
GohBallet.com

5 – The Longines Jumping Nation’s Cup
June 3, 2PM
Thunderbird Show Park, Langley
Tbird.ca

