Scott Thompson: Like Calgary weather, if you don’t like ‘The Donald,’ wait a minute

To some, it’s been comical to watch U.S. president Donald Trump bob and weave his way through the White House.

On any given day, there is no shortage of controversy and divisiveness. Unless of course unless you’re caught in the cross-hairs of his latest momentary muse or Tweet.

Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

After months of reprieve, Trump has slapped tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, as he has done with other U.S. allies.

For some reason he has left out China which is where the majority of dumped product originates.

He claims all of this is about national security, but experts say his shallow idea has NAFTA written all over it.

Trump wants this deal done, and Canada and Mexico have proven to be stronger opponents than first given credit for.

Tariffs offer leverage.

In the end you’ll be hard pressed to find many experts in the world, including the U.S., who think this is a good idea. But it is a strong negotiating tool and The Donald is just like any other bull in a China shop.

So don’t be surprised if, like his Nobel prize winning summit with North Korea, he may flip flop a few times before changing direction entirley.

Whether it’s world peace, Russian interference, the size of his crowds and button, or even porn stars, one minute it’s all fire and furry, the next it’s a golf game at Mar-a-Lago.

As they say in Calgary, if you don’t like a weather, wait a minute.

