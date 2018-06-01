Donald Trump takes another swipe at Canada’s ‘trade barriers,’ treatment of U.S. farmers

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim again at Canada on Friday, slamming America’s neighbour as being “highly restrictive on trade,” just a day after the president slapped hefty tariffs against Canadian-made steel and aluminum.

Trump blasted Canada on Twitter saying the country has treated American farmers very poorly for a very long time, while hinting at possible action against the Canadian lumber industry.

READ MORE: Canada retaliates against U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs, announces dollar-for-dollar ‘countermeasures’

“Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time,” the president tweeted. “Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?”



Story continues below Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

Trump’s comments comes after the Canadian government retaliated with dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” in the wake of the U.S. tariff announcement.

“This is $16.6 billion of retaliation,” Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. “This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era. This is a very strong response, it is a proportionate response, it is perfectly reciprocal. This is a very strong Canadian action in response to a very bad U.S. decision.”

More to come…