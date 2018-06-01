434 Squadron headquarters will be located at CFB Trenton

CFB Trenton will be the headquarters of 434 Squadron, whose origins date to the Second World War, but is now responsible for testing and evaluating new helicopters, planes and equipment acquired by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Commanding officer Lt. Col. Graham Edwards says the work has already begun.

“We’re currently in the process of implementing the Cyclone aircraft, which is replacing the old Sea King,” Edwards said. “My core headquarters will work a test coordination function.”

The testing and evaluation work will occur at locations throughout the country, including CFB Trenton.

The squadron’s headquarters will also work with the RCAF Aerospace Warfare Centre, which is also located at CFB Trenton.

The testing and evaluation results will be used to help the Warfare Centre, which is tasked with ensuring the Canadian air force is ready to meet current and future operational needs.

434 Squadron will consist of 69 military and civilian personnel, which 25 of those located at the 434 Squadron headquarters.