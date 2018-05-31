Serious crash shuts down Highway 7 west of Rosetown, Sask.

A serious collision has shut down Highway 7 west of Rosetown, Sask.

Rosetown RCMP have released few details at this time about the crash Thursday morning 11 kilometres west of the community.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police say speed a factor in fatal crash on Circle Drive

STARS has been dispatched to the scene.

Traffic is being detoured and police are advising drivers delays are expected.

Police said more details will be released as it becomes available.

Rosetown is approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.