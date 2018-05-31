Canada
May 31, 2018 12:36 pm
Updated: May 31, 2018 12:37 pm

Serious crash shuts down Highway 7 west of Rosetown, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

STARS has been called to a serious crash west of Rosetown that has shut down Highway 7.

WestCentral Online / Staff
A serious collision has shut down Highway 7 west of Rosetown, Sask.

Rosetown RCMP have released few details at this time about the crash Thursday morning 11 kilometres west of the community.

STARS has been dispatched to the scene.

Traffic is being detoured and police are advising drivers delays are expected.

Police said more details will be released as it becomes available.

Rosetown is approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

