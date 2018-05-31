Accused in Richmond Row homicide appears in London court with bandaged arm

Robert Ashley Williams made his first appearance in a London courtroom Thursday to answer to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Dereck Szaflarski.

Williams appeared shortly before 11:30 a.m. His left forearm was heavily bandaged.

“My understanding is there is a significant injury. It’s not clear how it was obtained at the moment,” said Jim Dean, the lawyer who represented Williams in court.

“There was some significant surgery involved in relation to his arm. Clearly from the bandage it is [a very significant injury],” said Dean.

Besides the injury to his arm, Dean said Williams has a number of other health diagnoses.

“I know he has some very serious illnesses,” and added some of those illnesses are possibly life-threatening.

Although he has not yet been formally retained, Dean appeared on Williams behalf at his arraignment and said he has had conversations with Williams and his family.

Williams was arrested late Wednesday afternoon. He spent the night at the police station at 601 Dundas St.

“We were contacted on Mr. Williams’ behalf by family. We met with Mr. Williams. He made his determination to turn himself in. He surrendered himself to police [at the station] with us along with him,” said Dean.

Officers were called to the scene of Richmond Street and Piccadilly Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of an altercation.

According to the investigation, Szaflarski and another man became involved in a physical altercation near the intersection.

During the altercation, police say the victim sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital. An unspecified weapon has not been recovered, police said. Szaflarski had been out with friends celebrating his 27th birthday.

The suspect fled the scene in a white two-door vehicle, police said. The vehicle was later located north of London and was returned to the city for examination.

Pools of blood could be seen on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the intersection. A store window on the southwest corner of the intersection was shattered during the incident.

The cause of death has not been released, but police say an autopsy has concluded and final results are pending.

“There’s going to be ongoing disclosure so we have facts, so we have some information to go on and then we can begin to work towards dealing with the case and the charges before the court,” said Dean.

Williams is set to appear in a London courtroom at 9:15 a.m. June 12.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick