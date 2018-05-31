Natural gas leak shuts down Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth
Police shut down a stretch of Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth as a result of a natural gas leak on Wednesday.
A portion of the road — from Roleika Drive to Booth Street — has now been closed to all traffic.
Heritage Gas says the leak was first detected at approximately 11:00 a.m., and their personnel are now on site.
It’s not clear when the closure will end.
Members of Halifax regional fire, emergency services are also on scene.
More to come…
