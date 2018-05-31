Natural gas leak shuts down Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth

Police shut down a stretch of Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth as a result of a natural gas leak on Wednesday.

A portion of the road — from Roleika Drive to Booth Street — has now been closed to all traffic.

Heritage Gas says the leak was first detected at approximately 11:00 a.m., and their personnel are now on site.

It’s not clear when the closure will end.

Members of Halifax regional fire, emergency services are also on scene.

More to come…