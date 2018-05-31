St. Thomas police appeal to public for help in search for missing woman

St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing woman.

They say 35-year-old Kelly (Pye) Rice was last seen walking away from a home on Dunkirk Street after an argument around noon Wednesday.

Investigators say she was wearing a green t-shirt and black sweat pants. They’ve described Rice as 5’5″, with an average build and long black hair that’s usually in a bun.

She may have ties to the London and the Strathroy areas.

If you have any information about where Kelly (Pye) Rice may be, you’re asked to contact the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).