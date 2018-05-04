London police locate missing man with help from the public

With the help of a call from a member of the public, London police have located a missing man.

Police said James (Jim) Buzanis went missing after he was last seen early Wednesday morning in the area of Oxford Street and Cherryville Boulevard.

Police and Buzanis’ family were concerned for the 88-year-old London man who is described as a five-foot-tall man.

Buzanis was found safe and sound and police say they want to thank the public for sharing the message.