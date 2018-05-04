Canada
May 4, 2018 7:09 am

London police locate missing man with help from the public

By Global News

Buzanis was last seen on Wednesday, May 2 at around 2:30 a.m.

London Police Service
A A

With the help of a call from a member of the public, London police have located a missing man.

Police said James (Jim) Buzanis went missing after he was last seen early Wednesday morning in the area of Oxford Street and Cherryville Boulevard.

Police and Buzanis’ family were concerned for the 88-year-old London man who is described as a five-foot-tall man.

Buzanis was found safe and sound and police say they want to thank the public for sharing the message.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
James (Jim) Buzanis)
London man found
London missing
London Police
Missing Man Found
Missing Persons

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News