London police locate missing 18-year-old man

UPDATE: London police say Furman has been located.

London police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man.

Police say Bailey Furman, of London, was last seen Monday around 8 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.

He is described as thin with shoulder-length brown hair.

Police say he is known to frequent skate parks in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police.