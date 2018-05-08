London police locate missing 18-year-old man
UPDATE: London police say Furman has been located.
London police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man.
Police say Bailey Furman, of London, was last seen Monday around 8 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.
He is described as thin with shoulder-length brown hair.
Police say he is known to frequent skate parks in the city.
Anyone with information is asked to call London police.
