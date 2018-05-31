PHOTOS: ‘Manhattanhenge’ puts on a show, stuns New Yorkers, tourists

New Yorkers and visitors were treated to a stunning sunset known as Manhattanhenge on Wednesday, stopping many people in their tracks to get a glimpse of the spectacle.

The phenomenon happens a few times a year and occurs when the sun aligns with the city’s street grid allowing for it to beam between the skyscrapers and occurs for two days. On Tuesday, the weather didn’t cooperate as clouds rolled in just in time for sunset.

The term “Manhattanhenge” was coined by famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson — who is himself from New York — as a nod to Britain’s Stonehenge, where, on the summer solstice, the sun aligns with a few of the stones.

Manhattanhenge will occur again on July 12 and 13.

A Full Moonhenge on the first day of Manhattanhenge #NYC pic.twitter.com/bZvNCzZi63 — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) May 30, 2018

The clouds were not cooperating at sunset tonight. The best shot of #Manhattanhenge we could get. Still one of my favorite traditions in #nyc. pic.twitter.com/wagqoQn5j9 — Brandon Gates (@TheBGates) May 31, 2018

A hazy Manhattanhenge from 23rd Street #NYC pic.twitter.com/Egmfhf6L3b — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) May 31, 2018

My favorite part of Manhattanhenge is one thousand people just deciding that 42nd Street is a pedestrian mall. pic.twitter.com/gsIyTIWahX — Clay Shirky (@cshirky) May 31, 2018

#Manhattanhenge wasn’t a total bust! Caught a small glimpse of the sun as it crossed along the western side of 42nd Street. If you look closely at the first photo, you can see dozens of photographers lined up taking pictures from the overpass near Grand Central Terminal pic.twitter.com/CtJ5mONkhk — Mike Waterhouse (@MikeWaterhouse) May 31, 2018

When you only realize the next day that it was #Manhattanhenge that you photographed the night before: pic.twitter.com/Ba1yspuokt — Georgia Frances King (@georgiafrancesk) May 31, 2018

–with a file from Nicole Mortillaro