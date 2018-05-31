PHOTOS: ‘Manhattanhenge’ puts on a show, stuns New Yorkers, tourists
New Yorkers and visitors were treated to a stunning sunset known as Manhattanhenge on Wednesday, stopping many people in their tracks to get a glimpse of the spectacle.
The phenomenon happens a few times a year and occurs when the sun aligns with the city’s street grid allowing for it to beam between the skyscrapers and occurs for two days. On Tuesday, the weather didn’t cooperate as clouds rolled in just in time for sunset.
The term “Manhattanhenge” was coined by famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson — who is himself from New York — as a nod to Britain’s Stonehenge, where, on the summer solstice, the sun aligns with a few of the stones.
Manhattanhenge will occur again on July 12 and 13.
And there it is—the sun setting in the slot of the midtown skyline, or as we like to call it, Manhattanhenge! A little messy this time around, both in the sky and in the street, but I love the chaos, the mad scramble, running with the traffic down 42nd with equal measures of encouraging smiles and angry horns from the drivers…. Great seeing my IGer friends @cindycruz1 and @alexandrabloom_nyc out there too!! Hope everyone who went out got something worth writing home about! Until July—this was Manhattanhenge 2018! ✨✌🏼😊✨ Camera: Nikon D7200 Lens: Nikkor 16-80 @ 50mm ISO: 100 Aperture: F8 Exposure: 1/200s NEF (RAW) format Post-processing/Edit: Lightroom ✨🌆✨🌇✨🌃✨🌉✨ #citykillerz #igshotz #igworldclub #urbanandstreet #tnyr #wildnewyork #igersofnyc #ig_mood #sunset #visualambassadors #seeyourcity #newyork_ig #ShotzDelight #instagood #nycityworld #earthpix #worldplaces #travelingthroughtheworld #streets_vision #streetphotography #streetshared #igworld_global #street #streets #sunsetlovers #sunsetporn #sunsets #travelnyc #manhattanhenge #timessquare
–with a file from Nicole Mortillaro
