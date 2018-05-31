Montreal SPCA looking for information after finding dead dog

The Montreal SPCA is investigating after a dead dog was found in a black sports bag in the Sud-Ouest borough.

The organization put out a call for information on its Facebook page, saying the female husky-type dog was found April 11 behind 2000 Cardinal St.

Investigators discovered “obvious signs of abuse” and said the dog was “alarmingly thin.” The body was put in a black garbage bag and then placed inside the sports bag.

The SPCA is seeking the public’s help in identifying and apprehending the responsible parties. They have not shared further details about the case, saying that doing so could compromise the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact inspection@spca.com or 514-735-2711 ext. 2230.