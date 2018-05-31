Scott Thompson: Liberals’ Green Energy Act was a bad deal for Ontarians
I have been commenting for years that the Ontario Liberals have been using your good environmental conscientiousness for political and financial gain.
Sure they care about the environment — show me a Canadian that doesn’t.
READ MORE: Liberals ignored green energy advice that could’ve saved Ontarians billions, lead engineer says
But for the Liberals, the ideology or activism has superseded common sense, not to mention fiscal planning and respect for the taxpayer.
Perhaps this is as a result of their ongoing attempt to cut the NDP off at the knees by continually taking the Liberal party further and further left over the years.
WATCH: How a small-scale homeowner energy program contributed to cost escalations in hydro bills
A new exclusive investigation by Global News has confirmed what the Auditor General said last year: we greatly overpaid for the Green Energy Act, which was neither necessary nor had any real environmental impact. Yes, the coals plants were closing anyway.
For years, there has been no shortage of experts on this show detailing how the government made a bad Green Energy deal which will cost us all for decades.
Too much, too fast and no fiscal due diligence.
READ MORE: Ontario Liberals ‘hijacked’ plans for sustainable green economy
Those predictions have rung true and one has only to look at their hydro bill to confirm, along with the temporary savings pushing the cost even higher for future generations.
Now, a former Ontario Power Authority lead engineer on the Green Energy Act confirmed the government was made aware of this train-wreck-in-waiting many times in advance and ignored all expert advice (including its own) for pure political gain at the expense of Ontarians.
COMMENTARY: An election powered by electricity
Now voters are toying with the idea of an NDP government, which wants to double down on Kathleen Wynne’s Ontario, pledging to buy Hydro One back over years, costing even more.
If Ontarians are having trouble affording the Liberals, how are we going to afford even more Wynne, with the NDP?
Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.