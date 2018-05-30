Okanagan Falls dispensary busted by RCMP

A man was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at a marijuana dispensary in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday.

Penticton RCMP found several kilograms of marijuana and marijuana edibles in the building, located at 936 Main Street.

The investigation confirmed the dispensary was operating without a license to sell marijuana, and that anyone from the general public could purchase the drug without any medical note.

The investigation is on-going.