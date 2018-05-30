Consumer
May 30, 2018 7:50 pm

Okanagan Falls dispensary busted by RCMP

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Global News files
A A

A man was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at a marijuana dispensary in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday.

Penticton RCMP found several kilograms of marijuana and marijuana edibles in the building, located at 936 Main Street.

READ MORE:  Unlicensed Penticton pot shop moves to Okanagan Falls

The investigation confirmed the dispensary was operating without a license to sell marijuana, and that anyone from the general public could purchase the drug without any medical note.

The investigation is on-going.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Marijuana Dispensary
Okanagan Falls
penticton
penticton rcmp
pot
Pot shop
Search Warrant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News