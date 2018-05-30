Okanagan Falls dispensary busted by RCMP
A A
A man was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at a marijuana dispensary in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday.
Penticton RCMP found several kilograms of marijuana and marijuana edibles in the building, located at 936 Main Street.
READ MORE: Unlicensed Penticton pot shop moves to Okanagan Falls
The investigation confirmed the dispensary was operating without a license to sell marijuana, and that anyone from the general public could purchase the drug without any medical note.
The investigation is on-going.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.