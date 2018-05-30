Lake Country kangaroo farm is hopping over to Kelowna

The Kangaroo Creek Farm in Winfield is moving to Kelowna.

The popular attraction has been located in Lake Country for the past six years, but now it’s running out of space.

More than 100,000 visitors pass through the farm every year and parking has become a problem.

The kangaroo farm owner Caroline Whightman said when she and her husband Greg started the farm, they had no idea how popular it would become.

“We never anticipated this level of support from the locals,” Whightman said. “We never anticipated this level of interest from tourists. It’s just amazed us.”

With the permission of the Agricultural Land Commission, the Whightmans plan on moving their farm to a large acreage on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna.

WATCH BELOW: Rare video of a baby wallaby (a species in the kangaroo family) or “joey” peeks out from its mother’s pouch

Not everyone is excited about the move, however.

The mayor of Lake Country said he will be a little sorry to see the kangaroos go.

“It’s been a huge destination draw for Lake Country,” James Baker said.

But the draw will remain in Lake Country for a least a couple more years.

The move isn’t planned until 2020.

*with files from Kelly Hayes