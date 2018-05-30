Election sign vandalism an ongoing issue in Kingston and the Islands

People driving along Highways 2 and 15 in Kingston’s east end couldn’t help notice dozens of damaged election signs.

The face of Progressive Conservative candidate Gary Bennett had his face cut out of his signs.

Bennett says it’s disappointing and contrary to democratic principles.

“People in Canada, you know, men and women fought and lost their lives so we can have an ability to engage in free and open elections and signs are one component of it.”

Candidates in the four main parties say sign vandalism has been an issue throughout the campaign.

NDP candidate Ian Arthur says his campaign has had to fix and replace signs repeatedly.

“There were many signs stolen from right around my own personal property on Stephen Street and we found them in a dumpster about a block and a half away.”

Green candidate Robert Kiley says he’s spoken with his campaign staff and volunteers and told them to leave opponent signs alone.

“We have a good relationship with other campaigns so from time to time, we’ll even put their signs up if we see them knocked down.”

Candidates for the NDP, Liberals and Progressive Conservatives say they’ve done the same.

Candidate Sophie Kiwala is looking for a second term in office for the Liberal Party and says there have been issues beyond sign damage during this campaign.

“One of the members of my sign team was threatened by another team’s sign team.”

Const. Cam Mack told CKWS an individual caught tampering with campaign signs would most likely be charged with mischief.

Mischief is both a summary and indictable offence.

Mack says depending on circumstances, that most likely police would usually lay the less serious summary charge.

If convicted, an individual could face fines and be ordered to pay restitution.

The maximum penalty is 18 months in prison.

