Three high-risk sex offenders arrested in four days

Two high-risk sex offenders released from custody earlier this year, and one released last year, are back behind bars after violating conditions of their release.

William Astle, 82 , was released Feb . 1, 2018, while serving a four-year sentence for i ndecent e xposure to a minor and f ail ure to c omply with a p robation o rder.

Officers said Astle park ed his vehicle near a playground May 21 for several minutes in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Main Street. His probation order prohibits him from being anywhere near children.

He was arrested and charged with two counts each of breach of recognizance and failure to comply.

On May 23 and 24 respectively, Apay Ogouk, 34, and Cecil Houle, 42, were arrested separately for violating terms of their release.

Houle was released from federal custody Jan. 17 , 2018, after serving a 12-year sentence for manslaughter and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

He was considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner.

Police said on May 23, Houle did not abide by a court-ordered curfew and was arrested the following day.

Ogouk was released on statutory release April 10, 2017, while serving a three-and-a-half year sentence for aggravated sexual assault.

He was arrested in the West Broadway area on May 23 following unspecified parole violations.