Oakbank RCMP searching for missing teen girl
Oakbank RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
She was reported missing on May 23rd at 6 p.m.
Police said the 16-year-old girl has not been seen since May 24. Her last known location was in the Regent Avenue area in Winnipeg.
Dakota Hunter is 5’8″, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, long brown hair and a red birth-mark on the front of her neck.
She was last seen wearing a daisy print t-shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Police said Hunter often frequents the University of Winnipeg and the Forks.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
