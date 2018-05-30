Winnipeg police looking for daughter of woman stabbed to death

Police are searching for Hailey Barker, 18, after her mother was stabbed at a home in Fort Garry Monday.

Officials said they were called to the house at 13 Beaumont Bay around noon May 28 where they found Christine Lynette Barker, 36, suffering from stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital but later died.

The daughter, Hailey Barker, is wanted for second degree murder. Homicide investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest.

She is described as 5’6″, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Barker’s location is asked to call 911.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).