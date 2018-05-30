Victims and Survivors of Crime week proclaimed in Saskatoon

This week is recognized as Victims and Survivors of Crime week in Saskatoon, the province, as well as across the country.

Over the noon hour on Wednesday, there was a proclamation of the week of May 27 to June 2 at Saskatoon city hall.

The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the issues facing victims and survivors of crime. It is also to bring to light the services and laws in place to help people and their families.

Family Service Saskatoon offers programs to help support victims of violence.

“Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of domestic violence. That’s something as a province, we really need to work hard on improving and changing. That’s not a statistic we want to be known for,” said Janine Baumann, the executive director of Family Service Saskatoon.

“The more supports you can provide, hopefully, you can prevent that cycle of violence, which is what we’re really trying to do.”

The week is also about acknowledging victim services staff and volunteer victim support workers who assist those impacted by crime.