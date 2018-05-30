Kingston and the Islands candidates face off in debate

Four of the provincial candidates running in Kingston and The Islands took part in a sometimes lively debate at CKWS TV on Wednesday. The PC, Liberal, NDP and Green Party candidates locked horns over a number of provincial and local riding issues during the hour-long televised debate.

Liberal incumbent Sophie Kiwala spent much of the hour on the defence, but most notably when Green Party candidate Robert Kiley called her party’s “mismanagement” of the green bill.

Kiley spent much of the green-bill portion of the debate focusing on ways to cut down hydro costs, by suggesting that Ontario buy “low-cost clean hydro” from Quebec and by not investing in refurbishing Darlington and Pickering nuclear plants, which were set to be expired this year.

According to IESO, the Crown corporation responsible for operating the electricity market in Ontario, over 60 per cent of Ontario’s hydro supply relies on nuclear power.

Kiwala called Kiley’s strategy unrealistic, and said that the Liberals were dealing with an energy file already sunk by their predecessors.

“We inherited an energy file that was a grossly depleted system from the Conservatives,” said Kiwala.

PC Party candidate Gary Bennett shot back.

“When somebody has to go back to the last century to find someone to blame, it’s really important in government that you accept responsibility for the situation that exists.”

But Wynne wasn’t the only party leader discussed at the debate. Both Kiwala and NDP candidate Ian Arthur took aim at Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, via Bennett.

“Across Ontario, this is turning into a race against the New Democrats and Doug Ford’s Conservatives,” said Arthur.

When it came to a question about Ontario’s financial promises, Arthur jumped on Bennett, calling Ford’s plans “scary and unaffordable.”

Arthur claimed that Ford’s proposed tax cut plans would equal job losses of 28,000 nurses across Ontario. Arthur then turned to Bennett asking, “What nurses are going to get fired in Kingston?” to which Bennett answered, “None.”

Kiwala took shots at the PC leader as well.

“Kingston is not interested in Doug Ford as a leader,” said Kiwala. “There is a fear out there.”

While Bennett rebutted by saying that he sees the same type of fear being expressed about Kathleen Wynne.

Unexpectedly, common ground was found more than once between Bennett and Kiley.

“I find hanging around with Robert Kiley, I start agreeing with him with a lot of issues — not all issues, but some,” said Bennett.

