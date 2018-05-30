Food bank expands in Lake Country

The Lake Country Food Bank celebrated the grand opening of its lower level expansion on Wednesday.

The expansion includes large walk-in coolers and freezers, an important addition to the food bank.

In the past, when offered the chance to do food recovery from grocery stores, only non-parishable items could be accepted.

“It allows us to get parishables and shortly redistribute to food banks to the north,” said Joy Haxton with the Lake Country Food Bank.

The expansion came in at a cost of $180,000.

That money was raised through grants as well as donations from Wal Mart, Food Banks B.C., Food Banks Canada, the Rotary Club, as well as other organizations and individual donations.

The building is still raising funds for a new hot water tank, furnace, and ventilation system.

The Lake Country Food Bank is the hub of a food bank network that serves eight other food banks in the valley, as well as 30 schools.