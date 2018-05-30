St. Albert pays tribute to local players killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Memorial scholarships are being set up to honour four Alberta hockey players who were killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Logan Hunter, Jaxon Joseph, Conner Lukan and Stephen Wack were among the 16 people killed on April 6 when the junior hockey team’s bus and a semi-trailer collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos bus crash: Several Alberta hockey players killed

Each of the four had played minor hockey in the community northwest of Edmonton.

The deaths led to the establishment of the St. Albert Humboldt Remembrance Committee in mid-May.

The committee says it will honour the legacy of each young man by installing memory plaques on four benches in St. Albert.

READ MORE: Celebration of life in Edmonton honours 4 Humboldt Broncos players

They are also raising money for memorial scholarships named for the four players.

“The tragedy of the Humboldt Broncos has been felt very deeply here in St. Albert and across Canada,” said Nolan Crouse, chairman of the committee.

“We have supported one another as we collectively mourned, and now we plan to do something positive to honour the memories of these young men.”

Another 13 players were injured in the crash.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash