Former B.C. premier Christy Clark lands new job at law firm

A year after a deal between the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Green Party sealed her political fate, former B.C. premier Christy Clark has a new job. Clark has joined law firm Bennett Jones as a senior adviser in the company’s Vancouver office.

“Joining Bennett Jones is an excellent fit,” said Clark in a statement. “The firm is helping clients seize opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, technology and innovation, trade with Asia and natural resources. These are areas I am passionate about and worked on closely as premier. Bennett Jones’ lawyers share the same passion for their work — they are creative and find solutions to complex matters. I am very excited to be a part of the firm.”

Clark was British Columbia’s premier from 2011-2017 taking over from Gordon Campbell as B.C. Liberal leader and premier. One of her defining moments was capturing a surprise victory in the 2013 provincial election. The release from Bennett Jones announcing Clark’s hiring touted her as the country’s longest-serving female premier and the leader of “B.C.’s standout performance in economic growth.”

“Christy’s leadership as premier took British Columbia to new economic heights,” said Bennett Jones CEO Hugh MacKinnon. “Her vision on driving growth through trade is one that our clients share. Vancouver is a thriving market and a strategic focus for Bennett Jones and we are very pleased to welcome Christy to the firm.”

Clark resigned as premier following a confidence vote that defeated her government. Following that resignation, she asked Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon to call another election. Instead, Guichon asked current premier John Horgan to form a government with the support of Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver.

The longtime politician and former talk show host guided the B.C. Liberals to 43 seats in the 2017 provincial election, one seat short of a majority. Clark quit politics altogether on Aug. 4, 2017, after announcing her intentions to her caucus. Current speaker and former B.C. Liberal Darryl Plecas spoke out against Clark’s leadership of the Liberal party before she announced her resignation.