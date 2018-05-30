Donald Trump again defends crowd size at rally and photos suggest he may be right

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again defending crowd sizes Wednesday after the New York Times estimated the turn out for a rally in Nashville, Tenn., was “about 1,000” people.

Trump was in Nashville to raise campaign cash for Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who’s running for a Senate seat, and to headline a rally to support his agenda.

The president lashed out at the “failing and corrupt” New York Times for its reporting of crowd size estimates following the rally.

The Failing and Corrupt @nytimes estimated the crowd last night at “1000 people,” when in fact it was many times that number – and the arena was rockin’. This is the way they demean and disparage. They are very dishonest people who don’t “get” me, and never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

In the fourth paragraph of nearly a 1,100 word article, the newspaper reported that Trump “worked his audience of about 1,000 into a frenzy.” The article also describe the event as a “raucous rally.”

Local News Channel 5 reported Trump’s rally drew “thousands” to the arena, but did not specify an exact crowd size. The Tennessean reported Trump was “speaking to a crowd of thousands at Municipal Auditorium, which also had hundreds of empty seats.”

However, video footage and photos taken during the rally suggest more than “about 1,000” attended the event. Take a look.

According to Municipal Auditorium’s website, the arena has a total seating capacity of 9,654. On Wednesday, Bob Skoney, general manager of the auditorium, told the Tennessean that Tuesday’s event capacity was 7,500 to 8,000. Nashville Fire Department said “our Fire Marshal’s office counted around 5,500 people who attended the rally last night.”

Trump has disputed reporting of crowd sizes in the past, including the turnout of his inauguration.