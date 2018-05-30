Cause of death not known after body found in east Edmonton bushes

It’s not known what caused the death of a 20-year-old man found dead in some bushes in the east Edmonton neighbourhood of Gold Bar.

Police were called by a resident to a location near 103 Avenue and 42 Street at about 1 a.m. on Monday, where the body of Mason Montana Landry, 20, was found in some bushes.

Homicide detectives were called to handle the suspicious death investigation.

An autopsy was done in Edmonton Tuesday morning, but the medical examiner was unable to confirm the cause of death, pending toxicology results.

Edmonton police are looking to talk to anyone who spoke with Landry recently, or who knew of his whereabouts over the last week. Those with information are asked to call 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Edmonton police said the investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.