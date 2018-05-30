Châteauguay police seek help to find missing woman

Châteauguay police are seeking the public’s help to find a 51-year-old woman who has been missing since May 1.

They set up a command post Wednesday in the parking lot of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste-Marie-Vianney church in the community in case anyone with information wants to come forward.

“They can also call the police station if they have any information,” police spokesperson Const. Marine Denis told Global News.

“We also want her to contact us just to let us know if she’s OK.”

According to police, Elsa Maria Vargas Valerin was last seen at her home in Châteauguay .

Before she went missing, she had been pet sitting for a friend.

When the friend went to pick up her animals, she found the front door open and signs Valerin had left the dogs alone for days.

“She was the one who called the police,” explained roommate Diana Becerra who was out of the country for work at the time.

It surprises her that the dogs were found alone.

“[It’s] very strange because she’s not like that,” she said.

“She’s very responsible. She’s a very gentle person, she’s an animal lover and she would never leave the dogs for two or three days alone like it seems.”

Police say they believe Valerin left her home voluntarily, based on what they found at the house and what witnesses have told them.

“She told a friend that she wanted to leave,” Denis said, “but she didn’t say where she wanted to go or when she planned to leave, and the friend didn’t ask any more questions.”

Denis says there’s been no activity on Valerin’s phone or her bank and credit cards.

They have received some tips but nothing concrete.

Valerin’s siblings have also arrived from Costa Rica to help in any way they can.