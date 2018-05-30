Police discover explosive device, lay more charges against Westmount shooting suspect

A 33-year-old man who already has 46 charges against his name, now faces additional charges after London police say they discovered an explosive device inside his home.

On April 7, officers searched the home of the suspect named in two parking lot shootings earlier this year. They say members of their explosive disposal unit were called in to examine and remove an explosive device from the home, before destroying it.

Haris Masic now faces two additional charges; one of making or having an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury, and another for making or having an explosive substance without lawful excuse.

Masic was previously charged in relation to a shooting in the parking lot of Westmount Mall on Feb. 10 and a shooting in the parking lot of a public park near Viscount and Wonderland roads on March 29.

In the first incident, officers responded to the scene around 10:32 p.m. after a young couple reported being approached by a man who attempted to rob them of their vehicle. One of the victims told investigators they saw the muzzle flash of a weapon going off.

In the second incident, investigators say a young couple in a parked vehicle was approached by a man who allegedly attempted to steal their vehicle. During the incident, police said multiple shots were fired by the suspect, resulting in a man being shot twice. A woman was assaulted with a weapon.

London police first laid 20 charges against Masic, including aggravated assault, robbery/assault with intent to steal, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was arrested around 5 p.m. April 6 in the Frontenac Road area.

At the time, police also said they recovered a firearm and seized a vehicle for investigation.

A week later, police laid an additional 26 charges against Masic. The majority of the charges against him are weapons-related offences, including three counts point a firearm, discharge firearm with intent to wound or endanger life or prevent arrest, five counts of careless storage of a firearm, four counts possess firearm obtained by crime, and aggravated assault.

Police said they’d conducted a search of the accused’s home and vehicle and seized three stolen firearms, an assortment of different calibre ammunition, several items of stolen jewelry, and “an assortment of other property including electronic devices.”

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.