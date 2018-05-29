Firefighters battle massive blaze at old ‘Hooks’ restaurant

A massive fire has engulfed the old ‘Hook’s’ restaurant on Southdale road, causing traffic delays.

980 CFPL received multiple reports from listeners around 5:30 pm Tuesday about fire crews battling the flames.

“I could see massive flames as I was driving towards our shop,” said Peter Inch of Roy Inch & Sons Service Experts.

“It wasn’t until I got closer that I could see the flames were coming from the Hook’s restaurant. Police and firefighters are there now, but they weren’t when I drove through,” he said.

Hey @AM980News This is happening now at Wharncliffe and Southdale. Southdale closed both directions. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fSxnjfIXlE — Taps 2 Go (@Taps2GoOntario) May 29, 2018

According to reports, Southdale road has been shut down between White Oak Rd. and Wharncliffe Rd.

“I’m gonna say the flames were about 400 ft in the air. Truly massive,” Peter Inch said.

“I could see the flames out of my rear view mirror as I was driving near Colonel Talbot Road and Southdale Road,” he said.

It is unclear at this time exactly how the fire started, as fire crews are still on scene tending to the flames.

Meanwhile, the London fire department are asking you to avoid the area.