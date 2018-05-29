Thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Manitoba Tuesday

Severe thunderstorm activity is likely to continue into the evening around southern Manitoba.

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued Tuesday morning by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Tuesday afternoon, warnings began to be issued around the Riding Mountain area and around Whiteshell Provincial Park.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, thunderstorm activity will continue well into the evening.

Severe Thunderstorm warning for #Winnipeg as storms approach from the South. Warnings East of the city as well #MBstorm pic.twitter.com/u4JI3PsrE4 — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) May 29, 2018

A low pressure system south of the border and a cold front stretching across northern and central Manitoba are responsible for these storms.

There is a line of storms stretching from West to East along the Trans Canada Highway that will be sweeping North into the later afternoon and evening. In behind it, there is also the possibility of storms in the evening.

Heavy rain, strong winds and large hail is possible within these storms.

Be aware of warnings issued in your area.

The low pressure system sitting south of the border will still be in the area Wednesday where more severe weather is possible.