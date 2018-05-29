Winnipeg weather
May 29, 2018 6:01 pm
Updated: May 29, 2018 6:08 pm

Thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Manitoba Tuesday

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

This picture of ominous clouds was taken in Oak Bluff just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeff Jones
Severe thunderstorm activity is likely to continue into the evening around southern Manitoba.

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued Tuesday morning by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Tuesday afternoon, warnings began to be issued around the Riding Mountain area and around Whiteshell Provincial Park.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, thunderstorm activity will continue well into the evening.

A low pressure system south of the border and a cold front stretching across northern and central Manitoba are responsible for these storms.
There is a line of storms stretching from West to East along the Trans Canada Highway that will be sweeping North into the later afternoon and evening. In behind it, there is also the possibility of storms in the evening.

Low pressure south of the border could interact with cold front triggering more severe weather.

Global News

Heavy rain, strong winds and large hail is possible within these storms.

Be aware of warnings issued in your area.

The low pressure system sitting south of the border will still be in the area Wednesday where more severe weather is possible.

