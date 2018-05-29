What did the B.C. Lions do during a break in training camp? Crash an Aquafit class, of course

Training camp can be a gruelling time for an athlete. Two-a-day practices designed to whip a player into game shape can prove to be exhausting.

That’s why the B.C. Lions gave their players a break on Tuesday, cancelling the second training session of the day.

So what did some players do with all that free time? Aquafit, of course.

WATCH: What is Aquafit?

Players were told to get treatment but several Lions crashed an Aquafit class at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre in Kamloops on Tuesday instead, joining some seniors in a bit of low-impact water aerobics.

As players jumped and clapped in waist-deep water, one person could be heard saying, “This is beyond me. They’re acting totally different.”

The Lions will play their first preseason game in Calgary on Friday.

— With files from CFJC