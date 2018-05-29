Quebec man charged with second-degree murder in father’s death
A Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in his father’s death.
François Asselin appeared in a Trois-Rivieres courtroom Tuesday in connection with the slaying of Gilles Giasson, 67, on or around May 8.
READ MORE: Quebec provincial police search landfill site for missing man
He was also charged with committing an indignity to a corpse.
Asselin will remain detained until his next court appearance July 31.
He is forbidden from communicating with 19 potential witnesses.
READ MORE: Father of man charged with second-degree murder reported missing in Quebec
Quebec provincial police searched a landfill site for Giasson last week and found evidence that led to the murder charge.
Asselin was also charged earlier this month with second-degree murder in the death of a work colleague, François Lefebvre, and with committing an indignity to a corpse.
He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.