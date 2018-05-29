Canada
Quebec man charged with second-degree murder in father’s death

By The Canadian Press

François Asselin appeared in a Trois-Rivieres courtroom Tuesday in connection with the slaying of Gilles Giasson, 67, on or around May 8.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
A Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in his father’s death.

François Asselin appeared in a Trois-Rivieres courtroom Tuesday in connection with the slaying of Gilles Giasson, 67, on or around May 8.

He was also charged with committing an indignity to a corpse.

Asselin will remain detained until his next court appearance July 31.

He is forbidden from communicating with 19 potential witnesses.

Quebec provincial police searched a landfill site for Giasson last week and found evidence that led to the murder charge.

Asselin was also charged earlier this month with second-degree murder in the death of a work colleague, François Lefebvre, and with committing an indignity to a corpse.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

