Quebec provincial police search landfill site for missing man

Quebec provincial police officers are searching a landfill site Tuesday as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a 67-year-old man.

A police spokeswoman says two backhoes are being used at a garbage dump in Saint-Étienne-des-Grès in central Quebec.

Authorities are looking into the possibility that Gilles Giasson, who disappeared last Friday, may have been murdered.

Spokeswoman Éloïse Cossette says information from neighbours and witnesses led investigators to check out the municipal dump near the Saint-Maurice River.

A crime scene investigator is also at the site in case human remains are uncovered.

Giasson is the father of François Asselin, who has been charged in connection with the murder of a work colleague last week in Sherbrooke.