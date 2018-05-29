Police looking for North Vancouver senior last seen Sunday

North Vancouver RCMP is looking for a 66-year-old man last seen on Sunday.

Robert Sacco was last seen leaving his home in North Vancouver on May 27. He was driving a red 2014 Toyota Corolla with the B.C. licence plate AB8 56C, according to police.

“All inquiries and searches have failed to locate Robert Sacco,” said RCMP Cpl. Richard De Jong in a media release.

“Police and family are concerned about his well-being and need the general public in helping locate him.”

Sacco is described as a Caucasian man, 5′ 10″ tall and 146 pounds. He has a slim build, is balding and has blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Sacco or his car is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file # 2018-13210.