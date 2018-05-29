Calgary rock band a family affair: ‘Music unites us’

“It’s been beyond words. Music is so powerful,” said Phil Canji, a classically trained musician who spent nearly his entire childhood and some of adulthood playing an instrument.

“I am in my element rocking out with these kids. It’s just a super exhilarating feeling for me.”

But he became discouraged and walked away from it for over a decade. It wasn’t until he became a dad that he rediscovered his passion.

“Family is everything,” he said.

“We can bond on a unique level. Music is able to unite us together. When we are all in sync and tight, I’m on cloud nine and these kids are having a blast and I’m proud of that,” Canji said.

He recruited his wife Nubia to learn bass and included his children, Isabella, 9, and Lucas, 7.

“He is a musician. I am not. I have zero music background but I knew the kids could do it,” Nubia said. ” I see them in a different way. I see them learning something from their dad.”

Their daughter Isabella is the lead vocalist.

“For me, the instruments take a lot of practice and I like singing; it’s easier,” she said.

Lucas is the drummer.

“I like heavy metal, Metallica, Slipknot. My favourite part is playing fast. It’s very fun,” he said.

Phil wanted his brother to be in the band too.

“Playing in the band with kids and connecting — it’s amazing. The raw energy — you look at the kids [and] they’re smiling and you are too and giving ‘the horns’, it’s unbelievable,” Pavle Canji said.

Pavle’s two sons, Ezra and Jude, are also in the band.

“It’s really different from other bands you see. Other ones there’s four or five people so it’s cool to be a unique band, like a big family band,” 11-year-old Jude said.

Other cousins also joined in: nine-year-old Elliott Sieben and newly minted bassist, six-year-old Isaac Bewling.

After months of rehearsals in the basement, this family band, Lightning Ant, took to the stage for a gig at Broken City.

Right there in the front row is their biggest fan, Phil and Pavle’s Mom and grandmother to the kids, Helena Canji.

“It’s the best I ever ask for in life. Nothing makes me more happy than to see my family together,” the 73-year-old said.