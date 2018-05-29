Crime
May 29, 2018 2:45 pm

Wanted man could be in Waterloo Region, Wellington County

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

OPP say Daniel Lunz is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his parole and is known to have ties to Wellington County and Waterloo Region.

A 24-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, could be in Wellington County or Waterloo Region.

OPP said Daniel Lunz has been known to frequent the two areas, along with Perth County, and is currently wanted for allegedly breaching his parole.

He is serving a two-year sentence for break and enter, flight from police and driving while disqualified.

Lunz is described as six feet two inches tall and 265 pounds, with tattoos on both wrists, his right arm and right calf.

Anyone with information can call 416-808-5900, toll-free at 1-866-870-7673, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

