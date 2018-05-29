Elmwood Group Homes support staff ratify new contract

A labour dispute at Elmwood Group Homes in Saskatoon is over after support workers ratified a new contract.

Approximately 100 workers with SIEU-West started limited job action on Feb. 16 when they stopped driving group home residents to recreational activities.

They stepped up their action in April when workers said they would no longer put away groceries or other supplies.

Staff voted to accept a four per cent wage increase in a deal that expires in March 2019.

“We are relieved to see a resolution in this difficult round of negotiations,” said Jessica Eastveld, a support worker at Elmwood.

“Our residents deserve to have staff that are treated with respect and dignity. A fair wage increase is part of that.”

SIEU-West said support workers have not had a raise in four years and their last contact expired three years ago.

Elmwood operates a dozen group homes for physically and intellectually disabled adults in Saskatoon.