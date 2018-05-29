Fires near Ashern considered under control

Residents of Ashern are able to breathe a little sigh of relief.

The province announced wildfires near the community are considered under control with crews remaining on scene to monitor and address a few hot spots.

Because of recent rain, officials have been able battle several wildfires across Manitoba allowing the province to lift travel restrictions in the Eastern, Central and Western regions.

In other parts of Manitoba, fire crews continue to battle the blaze between Little Grand Rapids First Nation and Pauingassi First Nation, which covers over 25,000 hectares of space.

The total number of wildfires in Manitoba to date sits at 186, well above the average of 114.

For a full list of areas affected, visit Manitoba’s website.

To report a wildfire call 1-800-782-0076.