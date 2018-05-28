Cyclist, vehicle crash prompts warning from Kelowna RCMP

A cyclist in Kelowna’s Lower Mission narrowly escaped serious injuries following a collision with a pickup truck early Monday morning.

Kelowna RCMP were called to Gordon Drive and Dehart Road just after 7 a.m.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the driver of a white Ford Ranger pickup truck turned left onto Gordon Drive from the eastbound lanes of Dehart Road, directly into the path of the oncoming cyclist.

“Be extra mindful of the increased number of cyclists sharing our roadways this time of year,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. ”Drivers should adjust their speed and drive more defensively when they find themselves turning into the sun or have their ability to see clearly affected by the sun’s glare during either sunrise or sunset.”

Police said the cyclist was wearing a helmet.

The 66-year-old truck driver from Northern B.C. remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 250-762-3300.