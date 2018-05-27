West Kelowna fire chief gives update on Mission Hill blaze

Crackling flames quickly spread on Saturday night, prompting the evacuation of the Mission Hill Winery and up to 50 homes.

“We had like two minutes, and we had to get out,” local resident Al Suitso said.

“There wasn’t much time to think. I thought, well let’s take the cars, and that’s it. Everything’s in the house.”

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund called it a tactical evacuation.

“It means that people need to leave right now, no notice, and it’s very scary for the people involved,” he said.

Crews had to battle difficult conditions, largely because of wind, he said.

“Just when we thought we could get in a position to fight the fire, the wind would carry it further up the hill,” he said.

Access to the area was also a challenge, Brolund added.

“There are very limited roads there and no water supply, so we had to lay out a hose line from top to bottom.”

As smoke filled the valley below, water bombers could be seen circling the fire.

“They completed a number of circuits above the fire and determined that what we were doing on the ground was going to be most effective; however, having them in the air above the fire not only gives me some peace of mind, but they were able to send pictures down to the ground, and that makes a big difference for us,” Brolund said.

Evacuated residents could return to their homes around 11 p.m. on Saturday, but bright orange flames could still be seen dotting the hillside.

Crews were on scene overnight but said the fire didn’t grow.

Fire crews now have a wet line around the perimeter of the fire, and they’re hoping to deal with the last of the hotspots this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/IoIA4rEYeT — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 27, 2018

The fire appears to have started off a trail above Boucherie Road and there were signs of campfires and garbage in the area, he added.

The exact cause could not be determined, but it is considered suspicious, Brolund said.

Police continue to investigate.

The winery reopened on Sunday but declined an interview about the evacuations. A spokesperson said it was business as usual.