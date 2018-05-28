Weather helping keep Regina Bypass construction on schedule

With just over 250 workers currently on site, construction of phase two of the Regina Bypass is well underway.

“It’s been going along quite well. The weather is co-operating, we have had our trials along the way but overall, generally speaking, it’s going along quite well,” said Regina Bypass structure manager Darrell Trapp.

They’re currently working on 26 of the 33 overpasses at seven different locations, which will be spread from highway 33 circulating north to highway 11.

READ MORE: Phase one of Regina Bypass Project complete

Weather can also be a construction worker’s worst nightmare – but luckily they have been dealt a pretty good hand.

“We had a good fall and the winter was mild and no snow so we got the earthwork done and maintained our schedule,” Trapp added.

Projects of this magnitude always create traffic problems. Not only for motorists but for the construction crews as well.

“They create safe work zones and that’s why we do detours to keep the workers safe and to also keep the motoring public safe,” said Brad Miller from the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure.

READ MORE: Diamond overpass opens 20-months ahead of schedule

Phase two has been smoother than phase one for one simple reason – fewer motorists and no nearby neighbourhoods.

“With phase two work we’re more in the greenfield areas away from traffic which makes it a little easier,” Miller added.

Once the whole project is complete, the Regina Bypass will include 40 kilometres of a four-lane highway with an expected finish date of October 2019.