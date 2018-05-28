‘Our car was inundated with liquid poo falling from the sky’: Kelowna driver

A Kelowna driver and her son are speaking out after they said they were hit with flying poop from a passing plane while sitting in their car.

On May 9, Susan Allen and her son were stopped at a red light at Spall Road and Bernard Avenue with their sunroof open.

“While we were sitting there, our car was inundated with liquid poo falling from the sky,” Allen told Global News.

“I had it on my face, down my shirt, my entire car, and the vehicle beside us were all covered in it.”

“We [saw] the airplane flying over. We watched the stuff fall from the sky,” she said, adding that it was a large passenger plane.

Allen’s son Travis Sweet, who was also in the car, said he felt a cold sensation hit the side of his face and shoulder out of nowhere.

“Then the smell hit my nose,” he said.

“I almost vomited instantly. It was terrible.”

Allen said she started crying.

“It smelled so bad that my stomach got ill,” she said.

Allen said she and her son were gagging as they headed straight for the nearest carwash where they sprayed off both the car and themselves.

The next day Allen also had to go to the doctor because of problems with her eye.

“My eye was the size of a golf ball. It was swollen and red,” she said.

Allen admits she was initially reluctant to share her story.

“I didn’t want to tell people I was pooped on,” she said.

But now Allen said she’s coming forward because authorities didn’t appear to be very sympathetic to her situation.

“Nobody’s really done anything. They just keep saying you have to wait,” she said.

“My car was inundated with poo. I would like them to clean my car out. An apology would be nice, and I do believe they owe me some compensation for my eye.”

“It was disgusting and you don’t ever want it to happen to you.”

According to the World Health Organization, “liquid and solid waste disposal is a shared responsibility of the airlines, the airport operators and the ground service providers. Under supervision of the health authority, they must use an effective system for the removal, transport and disposal of solid and liquid waste.”

Transport Canada and Kelowna International Airport had not yet responded to a request for comment.