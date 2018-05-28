Saint John takes steps to open door to ride-hailing companies

Saint John Common Council has taken steps towards allowing companies like Uber to operate in the city.

It’s a move that’s not being welcomed by cab drivers, who say they’ve already been hurt by recent by-law changes.

According to some bar and restaurant owners, a lack of cabs is beginning to impact their bottom line as well.

Corey McGill owns McGill’s Bar and Nightclub in Market Square.

“They know at the end of the night, you can’t drink and drive, and getting a car home is problematic sometimes, so people will often times just choose to stay at home or stay closer to wherever they’re more comfortable,” McGill says.

There are a few theories as to why there’s a lack of taxis.

A bylaw that passed a few months ago requires all cabs to be metered, and taxis can’t be more than seven years old.

Troy Allan has been in the industry for 27 years as a driver, dispatcher and independent operator. He says allowing Uber to operate will solve nothing, and says the lack of cars is a direct result of the recent changes.

“People can’t afford to go buy newer cars, pay the insurance, pay the repairs, the gas bill is out of this world, and pay these metered rates,” he said.

Allan says that before the changes close to 300 cars operated in the city, compared to the roughly 125 that are around now.

Saint John Councillor John MacKenzie doesn’t think the timing is right to allow Uber into the market, and agrees the new bylaw is partially to blame for the issues.

“If a car is in really good shape and you take good care of it, it could last a long time, some people buy cars from Florida where they don’t deteriorate half as quickly as they do here,” MacKenzie said.

But for bar owners like McGill, they simply want the problem solved.

“I embrace and welcome a new industry coming to the city that is fantastic, it gives more people an opportunity to work, to drive, make extra income and it gets people home.”

Council is set to debate and discuss the issue with a final vote on Uber expected in a few weeks.