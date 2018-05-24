Province expected to pass ride-sharing legislation next week

To help combat impaired driving, the Saskatchewan government is expected to pass legislation to allow ride-sharing sometime next week.

The minister responsible for SGI says it likely won’t be until fall before a ride-share company can set up in the province.

Municipalities will have the power to create bylaws around on how companies would operate in their jurisdictions.

The minister hopes communities smaller than Saskatoon and Regina will also consider ride-sharing.

“Uber and Lyft don’t have the monopoly on ride share. There’s other companies in Canada and in Saskatchewan, that are going to come to Saskatchewan and that are going to make this difference,” said SGI Minister Joe Hargrave. “

The municipalities, they want to fight impaired driving as well.”

Instead of Uber, the Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association has pushed for a flex service that would allow more taxis on the road during peak times.

with files from Ryan Kessler, Global News