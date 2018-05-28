Ryan LaForge pleads guilty to 2 counts of assault connected to Surrey Creep Catcher stings

The leader of Surrey Creep Catcher, a group that claims to expose people they allege are child sexual predators, has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in connection with a pair of stings carried out in April of last year.

Ryan LaForge has been handed a conditional sentence and one-year probation. Conditions include keeping the peace and no contact with or reference on social media of individuals targeted in the stings.

The sentencing is connected to two separate confrontations involving LaForge and two men accused of luring children online.

Following the sentencing, LaForge said he “won’t be doing any citizen’s arrests anymore,” but the group’s online presence is “not going anywhere.”

WATCH: Surrey Creep Catcher

Creep Catchers is a loose collection of organizations across Canada that claim to expose people they allege are child sexual predators. The groups pose online as minors before meeting in person to film and berate their targets.

READ MORE: Surrey Creep Catchers under investigation by B.C. privacy watchdog

The Creep Catcher groups claim to have outed several people, including a Surrey RCMP officer and a Mission elementary school principal.

Law enforcement officials across Canada have repeatedly expressed concern about the groups, warning the public that confronting alleged child predators could put people in danger and compromise police investigations.

— With files from The Canadian Press