Calgary drivers told to be prepared for lengthy delays as ring road construction ramps up

The province is warning Calgary drivers to be prepared for lengthy delays and interruptions as crews ramp up work on the southwest ring road.

Alberta transportation is released details Monday on how construction of the route will affect summer driving.

Changes are coming for the 22X corridor from Macleod Trail west and along the Highway 8 Glenmore Trail corridor west of the reservoir.

The province suggests the Glenmore Trail-Sarcee Highway 8 Interchange will have the greatest impact on commuters, but they couldn’t say exactly how it will effect drive times.

The province also says realignment of the Fish Creek and Elbow rivers are now complete.

“We’re trying our best to minimize impacts,” Rizwan Hussain with Alberta Transportation said.

He suggested the Highway 8-Glenmore Trail-Sarcee Trail Interchange will be the most interruptive of their projects this summer.

“It’s a massive interchange that we need to build here and there’s not much room for our crews to work.”

Construction begins June 20 and will likely continue in fall of 2019.

Hussain couldn’t say how much more time it would take drivers to get through the area.