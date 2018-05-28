Beam of suspicious flashlight in Hamilton Canadian Tire after hours leads to arrest
A suspicious flashlight has led to the arrest of a break-in suspect in Hamilton.
Police say early Saturday morning, officers noticed the light from a suspicious flashlight moving around inside a secured area of the Canadian Tire store on Queenston Road.
Police investigated further and noticed a bicycle with an attached trailer sitting by the fence.
A short time later, a man climbed over the fence and approached the bicycle. He was arrested for break and enter.
A bag of marijuana and stolen identification was also located in the suspect’s backpack.
A 34-year-old man is now facing several charges.
