Beam of suspicious flashlight in Hamilton Canadian Tire after hours leads to arrest

Suspicious flashlight leads Hamilton police to break-in.

Hamilton Police Service
A suspicious flashlight has led to the arrest of a break-in suspect in Hamilton.

Police say early Saturday morning, officers noticed the light from a suspicious flashlight moving around inside a secured area of the Canadian Tire store on Queenston Road.

Police investigated further and noticed a bicycle with an attached trailer sitting by the fence.

A short time later, a man climbed over the fence and approached the bicycle. He was arrested for break and enter.

A bag of marijuana and stolen identification was also located in the suspect’s backpack.

A 34-year-old man is now facing several charges.

