More than 300 Durham first responders celebrated during Paramedic Services Week

As part of National Paramedic Services Week (May 27 to June 2), the Region of Durham Paramedic Services (RDPS) is celebrating more than 320 first responders who work around the clock to help keep their community safe.

“We’re lucky we’re in a country where you can call 911 for … whatever you think is an emergency and we show up,” said Brock Bodashefsky, a paramedic with the region. “We can treat you at home or we can take you to the hospital, and you get the great health care that you deserve as an Ontarian.”

RDPS is one of the largest paramedic services in the province, and it operates 11 paramedic stations throughout Durham Region. They respond to more than 130,000 calls for assistance a year from the region and the surrounding areas.

To give the public a glimpse of a day in the life of a paramedic, the team is hosting an open house on June 2 at RDPS headquarters at 4040 Anderson St. in Whitby, Ont., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The open house will provide an opportunity to meet paramedics, check out the vehicles and equipment, and attempt some life-saving skills,” said Gary Lewis, the superintendent of quality and development for RDPS.

“It’s a tough job,” said Bodashefky. “It’s a demanding job. It’s very rewarding. So, I think it would be a nice way for the public to come out and say thank you to those that are responding to 911 calls in their community.”

