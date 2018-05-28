Crime
May 28, 2018
Updated: May 28, 2018 12:26 pm

Peterborough police seize fentanyl, heroin from vehicle in restaurant parking lot

Greg Davis

An Oshawa man was arrested after drugs were found inside his vehicle at a Peterborough restaurant parking lot.

Peterborough Police Service
Reports of a driver acting erratically in a drive-thru line led Peterborough police to seize drugs from the man’s vehicle last week.

Police say on Wednesday around 3 p.m., they were called to a Lansdowne Street East restaurant about the driver “acting erratically.”

Officers located the suspect in a vehicle in the parking lot. The K9 unit police service dog was used to search the vehicle where police say they located a quantity of suspected fentanyl, heroin and Percocet inside the vehicle.

Kyle James Sears, 28, of Glen Street, Oshawa, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

